Quantico Marine Corps Base is advising area residents of the potential for "very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations" due to training from Jan. 14 through Jan. 23.
The training schedule includes:
Jan. 14, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live fire mortars, rockets, small arms.
Jan. 15, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live fire demo with Claymore live fire mortars, missiles, rockets and small arms. In addition, training will include AV-aircraft movement and AV-live fire with fixed/rotary wing aircraft.
Jan. 16, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live fire demo with Claymore live fire mortars, missiles, rockets and small arms.
Jan. 17, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live fire demo 10 pounds or below, missiles, rockets and small arms.
Jan. 18, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Live fire missiles, rockets and small arms.
Jan. 22, 9 a.m. - midnight
Live fire demo 10 pounds and below.
Jan. 23, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Live fire demo 10 pounds and below
Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, visit www.quantico.marines.mil/…/Noise-Ad…/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico's official website at www.quantico.marines.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.