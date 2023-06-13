The Quantico Family Housing Branch has officially launched its new off-base referral website, which will allow service members to more easily navigate the housing process in the region.
The website, which was announced at the end of last year, went live in early June, and the branch is encouraging all service members looking for housing off-base to submit a housing wanted request, according to Ana Jozsa, the off-base referral housing management assistant at Quantico. Realtors, listing agents and owners can see the most up-to-date listings and are welcome to submit matching properties as they become available. Finding housing can be a competitive and overwhelming process, and the housing branch’s goal is to simplify the influx of information so service members can make informed decisions about finding their next home, Jozsa stated via email.
One of the features of the new site is a “Housing Wanted” classified section. Service members can submit their housing needs and search criteria, which will then get posted as an ad on the site. The service provides individualized results that align with the service member and their family’s needs, such as desired commute, affordability and preferred school district.
Realtors, property managers and owners can browse the service members’ listings, and if they have a property that matches what a service member is looking for, they can submit the property in order to be connected. This way, the housing branch will serve as a bridge between real estate agents and service members.
Currently, there are only a few listings, but the housing branch anticipates the number to grow.
The housing branch is encouraging those interested to visit the website, and for any suggestions for improvement/additional information and resources, to contact them at quantico.marines.mil/Offices-Staff/G-F-Installation-and-Environment/Family-Housing-Branch/Housing-Referral/.
