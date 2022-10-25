The unclaimed cremains of five veterans and one military spouse were laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery earlier this month.
One Army veteran, two Marine Corps veterans, two Navy veterans and one Air Force veteran received a proper military funeral with full honors, thanks to the Missing in America Project, a federally recognized nonprofit veterans organization. The organization attempts to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their spouses and honor them by securing a final resting place and conducting a ceremony to recognize and respect their sacrifice and commitment to serve.
Forrest Lingenfelter, the Virginia coordinator for the project, said the group has been active in the state for 11 years. “We have been to 135 funeral homes, mortuaries, crematoriums, coroner’s offices, sheriff’s offices and hospitals throughout the state.”
The nonprofit works with private, state and federal organizations to identify, locate, verify and move the cremated remains of veterans and their dependents. The ceremony last week involved coordination with the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Police Department in Fort Myer and the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office.
The dignified transfer of cremains began at Bull Run Harley-Davidson in Manassas and went to the Quantico National Cemetery. The public was invited to pay their respects at the service, where the veterans were honored with a ceremony and then taken to their respective burial sites within the cemetery.
Six urns, flags and a bouquet of flowers were displayed to honor those lost. Following the National Anthem, an invocation was led by Commander Michael B. Chaney. Each of the names of the deceased were then read by Larry Brink and John Kooney, volunteers for the nonprofit. Honors and taps were played, followed by the benediction and “Amazing Grace,” played by Garrett McKenzie on bagpipes.
The six people who were honored were Mess Specialist Second Class Delfin E. Castueras and his wife, Benidicta Castueras; Sgt. Lee R. Kincaid; Data Processing Technician John M. Bates; Lance Cpl. Michael J. Dombey, and Pvt. Christopher B. Smoak.
In Virginia, the project has verified the remains of 245 veterans and 28 military spouses. For 15 of those, the next-of-kin was located and took over the remains.
“[They] said, ‘We will take charge’ and as we refer to it, ‘They went home,’ and we consider it to be a mission completed,” Lingenfelter said.
According to the Missing in America Project, thousands of veterans’ remains are still awaiting identification across the country. The project continues to reach out to mortuaries and cemeteries and relies on the support of the community to fulfill its mission.
“There is a list of organizations and people we have to thank for putting things together…as you can see there is more than one moving part, and sometimes it can be a little difficult organizing that part,” Lingenfelter said. But the most important thing: “The service and sacrifices provided by these folks will be honored here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.