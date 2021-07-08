Kathy Dodson, a U.S. Army spouse, had moved her family to a new duty station, but for the first time they didn’t live on post.
She said the sense of isolation was noticeable. She happened to see a book club event coming up at the USO aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, near her new home, and decided to attend, even though she wasn’t sure an Army spouse would be allowed. But she was welcomed with open arms by USO staff, volunteers and other spouses.
“One meeting in particular, we spoke very little about the book and more about ‘life’ topics,” Dodson said. “We commented how nice it was to just speak to adults, as many of us are home with children during [the pandemic]. In support of that, the next month, they made a session just for getting together and talking.”
In a later visit, she befriended a woman attending her first USO event after years as a military spouse.
With more than 250 locations around the globe, the 80-year-old United Service Organization – better known as USO – is a nonprofit widely appreciated by service members and their families, offering support, entertainment and just a place to relax.
But one place you typically won’t see a USO center is aboard Marine Corps bases. The first was opened at Camp Pendleton in 2019, and the second is now at Quantico. Lisa Marie Riggins, USO Metro CEO and president, said the recent addition is due to the vision of base commander Col. William Bentley III.
“Col. Bentley is really humble, but I have to say it was his advocacy and connecting the dots which was, ‘If this helps my Marines, and helps morale and their families, why wouldn’t I do it?’” Riggins said. “He’s been our biggest advocate.”
Renovations began in October 2019 and ended in early March 2020, just in time for the grand opening and the USO Metro gala on March 9. Then – just three days later – the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered public life.
Yanci Beers, USO Quantico’s center operations supervisor, is one of just two full-time staff members. Beers said that throughout the pandemic, the center offered support to Quantico organizations, including The Basic School, where all newly commissioned Marine Corps officers are taught the basics of being an "Officer of Marines."
“Because we’re right next to [The Basic School], it’s usually younger Marines who come in,” Beers said. “They’re single, or married without family for those six months. We’re their home away from home. They’ve been training for who knows how many hours, and this is the place they come to relax.”
Riggins said that is emblematic of USO’s mission – to make the uncomfortable comfortable.
“When you’re in a situation where so much of your daily routine is controlled by somebody else, comfort is on the shelf,” Riggins added. “The simplicity of a cup of hot coffee and a doughnut is so important when you’re going through that.”
Riggins said Quantico will open a second USO this fall, next to Little Hall, the movie theater, and across the street from the chow hall.
“It’s in the center of everything on main side. We’ll have a snack bar and standard amenities, but we’ll also have a video game component. A large portion of the center will be focused on what Marines want, which is gaming,” Riggins said.
Dodson said that as an Army spouse she appreciates all the small things that USO and its volunteers do every day.
“I felt like the USO recognized that taking care of their service members and families extends to making sure people feel connected and heard,” she added. “We have been at duty stations all over the world and experienced USOs much larger than this one. Quantico’s USO is truly unmatched.”
