Marine Corps Base Quantico plans to optimize its facilities and improve the quality of life for those who live on and around the base.
During their annual community update last week, base leaders discussed progress on a number of construction projects on Quantico. The event also included details on the base’s economic impact to the community and an overview of the mission of the base and tenant activities it supports.
“As long as we are transparent, it can be a win-win. It doesn’t have to be a win-lose, we can get somewhere where it benefits the county and the base… but it takes that communication,” said Colonel Michael Brooks, the base commander. “We’re talking about people…it’s the quality of life that I am responsible for providing those who work and live on this base.”
The projects underway are designed to contribute to that outreach and uphold the base’s mission to provide facilities and services to tenant commands, military and civilian personnel, and family members, Brooks said.
The Marine Corps War Gaming Activity Center is set to be completed next July. It will have over 100,00 square feet of wargaming space, including an auditorium, classrooms, breakout rooms and conference spaces. There will also be over 1,000 square feet of network area distribution nodes and a 130,000-square-foot parking lot.
A construction contract for a new Visitor Control Center will be awarded in March. The building will serve as a vehicle inspection location with four commercial vehicle inspection canopies and provide both pass and identification services. Currently, these services are offered at scattered temporary facilities, so this new facility will consolidate the security requirements while being more convenient to visitors.
A new water treatment plant has recently been approved by the National Environmental Policy Act for the base and will meet current Virginia Department of Health and Department of Defense standards. The facility will include cybersecurity and larger ground storage tanks.
A contractor-owned and -operated fueling station, a collaborative project between the base, the Defense Logistics Agency and a private contractor, is set to begin construction next year. The contractor will provide commercial grade gasoline, diesel and alternative fuel.
A new child development center is set to be completed in June 2026 and will be a modern facility with ample space for child-centered activities. The center will be at the north end of family housing to provide convenience for families and meet the increasing demand for child-care on base.
The new West Base fire station will meet increased fire and EMS requirements due to development of Interstate 95 near the base to comply with the response time standards and will replace the existing fire station.
The Quantico train station improvement project is estimated to be completed at the end of next year and will have pedestrian, transit and security improvements to align with the Virginia Railway Express improvement project.
Multiple transportation projects are also underway to help alleviate traffic on I-95.
According to data provided by the base, Quantico supported 12,500 county jobs and contributed $538,000 in federal impact aid in 2021.
“Those relationships are so important, civilian and military, and they’re not separated anymore. It’s a combined effort,” said Andrea Bailey, Potomac District representative on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.