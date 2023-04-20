Marine Corps Base Quantico went into full 'Code Red' on Thursday afternoon, with service members and residents ordered to shelter in place.
In social media alerts posted around 1:15 p.m., Quantico said law-enforcement activity was taking place near Lyman Park military housing. All inbound and outbound traffic was halted.
Officials did not offer any other details on the incident. The base spans 59,000 acres border Prince William and Stafford counties.
