After a Marine tested positive this weekend for the coronavirus COVID-19, Quantico Marine Corps base will open on time, but on a Code Yellow status. Base schools are closed through Wednesday.
Code Yellow means "reasonable delays for reporting to work are excused. Unscheduled leave is authorized. Mission essential personnel are expected to report to work," the base said in a statement.
The Marine, who was attached to Henderson Hall and lives in base housing, recently returned from official business in Ethiopia. He is currently being treated in isolation at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and is improving, the base said.
The risk of exposure remains low, according to military and state health officials.
Family members and personnel who were in close contact have been identified and are being quarantined as a precaution. None have shown any symptoms, the statement said.
The base plans to implement the following measures on Monday:
Condition Yellow: to allow liberal leave. Up to individuals commands on manning.
Department of Defense schools on base: Closed for thorough cleaning until March 11 as preventative measure.
CDC/Youth Center: Child and Youth Facilities will be conducting extra cleaning procedures as a precautionary measure to protect the health and welfare of the children and child care providers. If a child is experiencing any illness, they be kept home and contact medical personnel as required.
Gym: Has been cleaned. Patrons are reminded to wipe down equipment after use.
ID cards: Scanned while the individual retains possession to limit contact.
Training/scheduled events: conduct as scheduled.
Individual measures: Wash hands; avoid touching face, clean surfaces including phone and keyboards; stay home if sick.
