Officials at Quantico Marine Corps base say they've been overwhelmed with donations and support from the community for Afghan refugees, but there are still some needed items.
People with approved base access through DBIDS can bring donations for vulnerable Afghans to MCB Quantico Bldg 3101 Zeilen Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the base said in a Facebook post.
Among the most needed items are portable Pack-n-Plays, portable cribs, diapers and baby wipes.
About 14,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Dulles International Airport over the past two weeks, and up to 5,000 will be housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday morning.
For more information about Afghan refugees in the area, see www.wrapsnet.org or call 211 to find a Virginia community resource specialist.
