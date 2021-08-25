Quantico Marine Corps base will soon house Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.
The Department of Defense on Wednesday authorized the use of Quantico and Fort Pickett in central Virginia to house about 15,000 refugees, the Associated Press reported. Quantico will take in about 5,000 and Fort Pickett about 10,000.
Fort Lee Army base outside Richmond has already been housing Afghan translators and their families for weeks.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, (D-Va.), said he is "immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time."
Hundreds of refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport this weekend and are being temporarily housed at the Dulles Expo Center. Local mosques, including Dar Alnoor in Prince William County, along with many Northern Virginia charity organizations are working to help provide immediate needs and long-term resettlement plans.
