quantico training aircraft.jpg

Training at Quantico Marine Corps base often includes aircraft.

 Quantico Marine Corps base
Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
 
The base has issued noise advisories for training through April 9:
 
March 29, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Demo 1lb & below
 
March 30, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Fixed-Wing Aircraft Movement; Demo 1lb & below
 
March 31, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Demo 1lb & below
 
April 1, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Demo 1lb & below
 
April 2, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Demo 10lbs & below
 
April 5, 8 a.m. – midnight
Demo 5lbs & below
 
April 6, 12:01 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 5lbs & below; Missiles, Rockets, Mortars, Small Arms
 
April 7, 8 a.m. - midnight
Aircraft Movement; Live Fire Fixed/Rotary-Wing; Demo 5lbs & below, Missiles, Rockets, Mortars, Small Arms
 
April 8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Demo 10lbs & below
 
April 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Demo 50lbs & below

The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers. 

Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.

If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/

For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.