Prince William County’s smallest town seems to be on the same page with the U.S. Marine Corps in a long-running water service dispute.
Quantico, the only town in the country located within a military base, and the base itself have been quarreling over water service and rates for the past few months. In January, the town said the base had threatened to cut off service if a new contract wasn’t approved by Feb. 1.
Last month, the town signed a 90-day extension for the existing water and sewer agreement effective through the end of April.
Town officials have contracted with AquaLaw, a Richmond firm specializing in water service law, to pursue a new agreement with the base.
Mayor Kevin Brown told the Town Council during its March 11 meeting that the town, base officials and AquaLaw met in late February to hammer out details, with the Marines saying they would endorse an appeal to get a discounted rate on its water.
Quantico, which has about 500 residents, is surrounded on three sides by the 60,000-acre Marine Corps Base Quantico and on the fourth by the Potomac River.
The base was established around the town after the U.S. entered World War I. Since 1930, it has provided the town with water and fire service, along with some law-enforcement support for the town’s small police department.
The town and Marines entered an agreement in 1930 for the base to sell the town surplus water. The agreement was expanded in 1971 to include sewer services.
Under the current agreement, the base has been charging the town regular customer rates. Town officials have said the costs have made it impossible for the town to address the $2 million to $4 million in repairs needed for its antiquated water distribution system.
Brown said for the town to get a discounted rate, it must draft a waiver letter for approval by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III. Brown said in the recent meeting with officials that base commanders were willing to endorse the letter once it is completed.
As part of a tentative understanding, Brown said the town would stop saying the base has overcharged for service and square up debts. The town plans to provide base officials with yearly reports on how it is using savings from the discounted rate for system upgrades or securing other water sources, such as wells or the Prince William County Service Authority.
Brown said the waiver letter will be brought before the Town Council before being sent to the secretary of defense.
“We’re as close as we’ve ever been,” he said. “Everybody understood it was a big problem and they wanted to help get it in the past.”
