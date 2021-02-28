Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms and explosive demolitions to artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, the base is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
Base training scheduled through March 14:
March 1, 8 a.m. – March 2, 1 a.m.
Live Fire Demo .05LBS & Below
March 2, 8 a.m. – March 3 1 a.m.
Live Fire Demo 15LBS & Below, 155 MM Howitzer; 81 MM Mortars
March 3, 8 a.m. - midnight
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below; 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars
March 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below; 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars
March 9, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below; 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars
March 10, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below; 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars
March 11, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 10LBS & Below; 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to learn more, or comment on the impact of training, please visit https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/
