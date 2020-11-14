quantico_blasting2.jpg

Courtesy Quantico Marine Corps base

 Sgt. Ann Correa

The Quantico Marine Corps base training schedule for the next two weeks includes some late nights and aircraft movement.

The base says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur due to the following training:

Nov. 14: 7 a.m. - midnight

LIVE FIRE 25MM & BELOW

Nov. 17: 12:01 a.m. – midnight

Live Fire Rockets & Small Arms

Nov. 18: 12:01 – 3 a.m.

Live Fire Rockets & Small Arms

Nov. 22: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Live Fire 81MM Mortar & 155MM Howitzer

Nov. 23:  7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AV-Aircraft Movement; Live Fire 81MM Mortar & 155MM Howitzer

Nov. 24 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AV-Aircraft Movement; Live Fire 81MM Mortar, 155MM Howitzer, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms

Nov. 25: 7 a.m. – noon

AV-Aircraft Movement; Live Fire Claymore

Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.

The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.

Because training on Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.

If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/

For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil

