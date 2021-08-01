Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
The base has issued noise advisories for training through Aug. 13, with a note that there will be several days of late-night and overnight training:
Aug. 2, 6 a.m – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Grenades, Rockets
Aug. 3, 6 a.m – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Grenades, Rockets, Small Arms
Aug. 4, 6a.m – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Grenades, Rockets, Small Arms
Aug. 5, 6 a.m – midnight - Live Fire Grenades, Rockets, Missiles, Small Arms, 50 Cal, Mortars
Aug. 6, 6 a.m – midnight- Live Fire Grenades, Rockets, Missiles, Small Arms, 50 Cal, Mortars
Aug. 7, 6 a.m – midnight - Live Fire Grenades, Rockets, Missiles, Small Arms, 50 Cal, Mortars
Aug. 8, 6 a.m – midnight - Live Fire Grenades. Rockets, Missiles, Small Arms, .50 Cal, Mortars
Aug. 9, 6 a.m – midnight - Live Fire Grenades. Rockets, Missiles, Small Arms, .50 Cal, Mortars
Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. - Live Fire Mortars; Howitzer
Aug. 11, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.- Live Fire Demo 50lbs & below; Demo w/Claymore; Howitzer; Mortars
*Aug. 12, noon – midnight - Live Fire Howitzer
*Aug. 13. 12:01 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Live Fire Howitzer, Demo 50lbs & Below, Mortars, .50 Cal
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/
