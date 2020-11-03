Quantico Marine Corps base says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur over the next couple of weeks due to training, including tonight.
The following training is scheduled:
Nov. 3, 7 a.m – midnight
LIVE FIRE DEMO 5LBS & BELOW, LIVE FIRE 81MM MORTARS, SMALL ARMS & 155 MM HOWITZER
Nov. 4, 7 a.m – midnight
LIVE FIRE DEMO 10LBS & BELOW, LIVE FIRE 81MM MORTARS, SMALL ARMS & 155 MM HOWITZER
Nov. 5 7 a.m – 8 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 10LBS & BELOW, UXO SWEEPING/INERTING,
Nov. 6, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
UXO SWEEPING/INERTING
Nov. 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
AV AIRCRAFT MOVEMENT, LIVE FIRE DEMO 50LBS & BELOW
Nov. 13, 7 a.m. - midnight
LIVE FIRE 25MM & BELOW
Nov. 14, 7 a.m. - midnight
LIVE FIRE 25MM & BELOW
The base operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.