quantico_blasting2.jpg

Courtesy Quantico Marine Corps base

 Sgt. Ann Correa

Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.

The base has issued noise advisories for training through April 25:

April 14, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Mortars, Small Arms
 
April 15, 8 a.m –11 p.m.
Aircraft Movement, Live Fire Rotary Fixed/Rotary Wing; Demo 15lbs & below; 81MM Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
 
April 16, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live Fire Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms, 81MM Mortars
 
April 17, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 
Live Fire 81MM Mortars
 
April 18, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 
Live Fire 81MM Mortars
 
April 19, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Live Fire EOD Range Ops 200 lbs & below; Demo w/ Claymore; Demo 10 lbs & below
 
April 20, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Live Fire Demo w/ Claymore; Demo 10 lbs & below
 
April 21, 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 15 lbs & below; Demo w/ Claymore
 
April 23, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Live Fire Demo w/ Bangalore & Claymore

The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers. 

Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.

If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/

For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/

