With the exception of GameStop, Black Friday arrived without the usual crowds at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
For the first time in many years, the mall and other big box stores remained closed for Thanksgiving day.
Potomac Mills opened at 6 a.m. and, unlike other years, there weren't lines of people waiting to get in.
One store manager called it a "ghost town" from 6-9 a.m. Shopping did pick up from there, but didn't look much different from your average weekend in years without a pandemic.
There was a line, however, at GameStop, where shoppers were trying to get in on half-off deals on Switch, PS4 and Xbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.