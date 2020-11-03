Polls have closed in Virginia after one of the quietest presidential election days in history, but the drama is just beginning.

With over 2.75 million Virginians having voted early -- either in person or by mail -- polling places across the state reported shorter than usual lines and very few serious problems as they closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Virginia has had a very smooth day of voting," Chris Piper, commissioner of the state Department of Elections, said at a late afternoon news briefing. "No news is good news."

Across Northern Virginia, voters and elections officials reported little to no waits at polling places and no major problems. Over 900,000 Northern Virginians voted early, more than 80% of the total turnout from the region in the 2016 presidential election. Early voting statewide was more than two-thirds of the 2016 total.

Piper indicated there were typical issues at some polling places such as malfunctioning machines, but he was not aware of anything major that would have prevented anyone from voting.

He also said Virginia's requirement that voters wear masks inside polling places was generally followed, although there were a few reports of people not wearing masks.

The state's 2,585 voting precincts will begin reporting results of Tuesday's in-person voting shortly, but all early votes will be reported separately and probably later in the evening by each locality's "Central Absentee Precinct." The state has given localities until 11 p.m. to tally and report their absentee ballots, but Piper noted it may be some time after that before full reports become available.

Piper said most localities are in good shape in terms of counting ballots that were received before Tuesday but that as of Tuesday morning at least 300,000 still needed to be processed statewide.

After reporting absentee results Tuesday night, localities will continue to count absentee ballots that had not been previously recorded, as well as those they receive before Friday at noon (but which are postmarked no later than today). The updated absentee results will be reported Friday afternoon or over the weekend by each locality.

Each locality will certify its results by next Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the state Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the state results Nov. 16.

In addition to voting for president, Virginians are also deciding whether to give U.S. Sen. Mark Warner a third term. Warner was being challenged by Republican Daniel Gade.

The state's 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were also up for election, with the closest races expected in the 5th District between Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb, the 7th District between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Nick Freitas, and the 2nd District between Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria and Republican challenger Scott Taylor. Democrats currently hold a 7-4 advantage in the state's congressional delegation.

Virginia voters are also deciding whether to approve a somewhat controversial amendment to the state constitution that would create a redistricting commission to draw new lines for state and federal elections.

Closer to home, voters in Herndon, Leesburg, Manassas and Manassas Park are electing mayors; Arlington County is electing a new County Board member, and several Northern Virginia localities have city or town council or school board races.

Full, updated results are available on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Stay with InsideNoVa for updates on local races and reaction from candidates throughout the night.