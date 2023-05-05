Two women are changing the employment landscape for military spouses across the country, one handbag at a time.
R.Riveter was founded by Cameron Cruse and Lisa Bradley in 2011 and provides military spouses with income producing handmade bags from home. Each piece of every bag is made by a military spouse from duty posts all over the country, including Marine Corps Base Quantico, before being sent to the company’s North Carolina and Florida facilities for final assembly. Every part of the bag is also stamped with an identifier that shows where it was made.
The idea for the company was born when Cruse and Bradley wondered why it was difficult for them to find meaningful employment. They both were highly educated but were turned down by one employer after another. Cruse said businesses are hesitant to hire military spouses because their lifestyle requires frequent relocations.
“Our identity is not just tied up in our career…but there’s something very lonely and isolating about when you have to pick up and move your entire personal network and rebuild that,” said Cruse, who now lives in Texas.
After bonding over their shared experiences, the two decided to create something to help people like them. They bought a commercial sewing machine and a small supply of leather and canvas, and their dream started to become a reality – and the demand grew along with the team.
“We started the company first to provide some kind of opportunity for military spouses,” Cruse said. “Military spouses aren’t looking for charity, they’re mainly looking for opportunity.”
Bradley and Cruse pitched their brand on the “Shark Tank” reality TV show in 2016 and made a deal with Mark Cuban. The company grew rapidly thereafter. It now has 35 employees at its production facilities and 42 additional remote employees across the country.
The two continue to aspire toward building a sense of connection and fulfillment for their employees while producing a product that reflects their company’s values.
“Bags are a power accessory,” Cruse said. “It’s a thing that she’s going to take with her from the car ride to the boardroom and everywhere in between…it’s the thing that goes with her and starts conversations.”
Customers can send R.Riveter their personal military materials, such as old uniforms, to be turned into custom bags.
Employees of R.Riveter are affectionately referred to as “Riveters'' to pay homage to the World War II icon Rosie the Riveter.
“She just stood for everything that we were all about,” Cruse said. “The spirit of Rosie was that she stood up to go to work when the country needed her most, she wasn’t afraid to get in there and make it happen. Any modern-day woman can have an affinity for this can-do attitude and so it was something that we knew made sense for us.”
(1) comment
Women?
https://nypost.com/2023/05/03/florida-man-wins-womens-poker-tournament-insanity/
Fun times!
[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.