Rachel Kizielewicz has been named interim president and chief executive officer of the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc., which operates the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
Kizielewicz, an executive, artist and strong supporter of the Workhouse, according to a news release, began her role June 5. She replaces Leon Scioscia, who resigned after about two years in the role.
Kizielewicz has 20 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector and first joined the Workhouse as a member of the board of directors.
“I am honored to join [Workhouse], where the creative energy of the artists, a committed and energized staff, a dedicated Board of Directors, Fairfax County, and a community of engaged volunteers and donors all come together to create a space that is unique and unparalleled,” Kizielewicz said.
Her past experience includes serving as the founding executive director of the Los Alamos Community Foundation. Before that, she co-led a venture philanthropy organization that provided funding to support the workforce reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals. She also conducted years of major gift fundraising at a large international university.
As an artist, Kizielewicz has created large-scale permanent public art through the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. She has been a glass mosaic artist for 15 years.
She has a master's degree in philanthropy from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Richmond.
Caroline Blanco, chair of the Workhouse board, said, “Building on the successes of her predecessor, Leon Scioscia, we believe Ms. Kizielewicz is well positioned to showcase how special the Workhouse is to the people of Fairfax County, Prince William County and beyond.”
The Workhouse Arts Center offers visual and performing arts, education classes, historical perspective, community engagement and personal enrichment. The Workhouse is housed on a 55-acre portion of the DC Correctional Complex’s former campus in Lorton that dates to 1910.
