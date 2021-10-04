Three members of Prince William County's Racial and Social Justice Commission are holding a town hall this week about critical race theory and culturally-responsive teaching -- but it's not sanctioned by the full panel.

Commissioners Charles Haddow (Coles District), London Steverson (Brentsville) and Erica Tredinnick (Gainesville) are holding the meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Patriot High School.

A flyer promoting the meeting asks residents to attend and discuss their thoughts about critical race theory and culturally-responsive teaching, as well as experiences with county education, government services and policing. The flyer was also promoted by Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

During the commission’s Sept. 23 meeting, Haddow said he and Tredinnick were going to hold the town hall, but he did not say it would focus on critical race theory.

“We invite the community to come - any voiceless person who feels like they haven’t been heard yet - we invite them to participate. It will be a sincere listening session to talk and have a clear opportunity - I’m not really too interested in hearing some of the narrative I heard at the last meeting,” he said. “I think this will hopefully be a reasonable discussion about areas in our community that we can improve on the quality of life here.”

Critical race theory is an overarching term applying to graduate-level law studies focusing on how issues of race are interwoven into U.S. history through government and private policies. One example is redlining, in which banks refused to give mortgages to Black people or imposed harsh terms.

The theory has become a battle cry among conservative groups, who say it is being taught in all levels of schooling and assigns the blame of past racist actions to current children.

Local and state school officials in Virginia have said the theory is not being taught and that people are conflating equity initiatives and culturally-responsive teaching with critical race theory.

In a news release Monday morning, Shantell Rock, chair of the commission, said “The Commission is not responsible for promoting, reviewing, or discussing Critical Race Theory.”

“This conversation is separate from the mission of the Racial and Social Justice Commission, and therefore, this is not a conversation sanctioned by the Commission,” the release says. “However, the Commission encourages all Commissioners to conduct town hall meetings to discuss with constituents their experience in education as it relates to the school system’s policies impacting children of color.”

In the news release, Rock said county school officials have said critical race theory is not being taught locally and that “the Racial and Social Justice Commission respectfully accept[s] their position.”