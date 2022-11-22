Marcus Wolfe grew up watching NASCAR with his dad, Richie, and now at 12, he is on track to one day be a professional driver.
Although Wolfe, who lives in Bristow, only started racing go-karts last year and has been competing against more experienced kids, he has already won many races, including the championship in his division.
His home track is United Karting in Hanover, Md., but he competes at tracks across the Mid-Atlantic.
“It’s just so fun because it’s fast and you’re always battling with someone else,” Marcus said. “There’s a lot of adrenaline.”
His mother, Brenda, said it’s the fast part that makes her heart speed up.
“He’s been talking about racing since he could talk,” she said, recalling that Marcus dressed up as NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin one Halloween. “He’s got such a passion for it and I'd be doing him a disservice if I held him back. So we say our prayers and just let him be him.”
Marcus drives a go-kart that could go 100 mph, but has a restrictor in the carburetor to limit the speed for younger drivers.
“These go-karts aren’t beach karts,” Richie Wolfe said. “They have extremely advanced braking systems, tires, engines and aerodynamics.”
Drivers wear a fire suit, a helmet and other safety gear.
Marcus understands the dangers well. “You just have to be focused all the time,” he said. “You always have to be thinking ahead and paying attention to your surroundings.”
Racing has become a family affair. “My dad’s up every night before the races, working on my kart, trying to make it faster,” Marcus said. Marcus’ older brother, Joey, is crew chief of the Wolfe Pack Racing team and also recently started racing himself. And his mom and sister, Taylor, handle photography and social media, pack lunches and cheer him on.
“When I had my first race, my whole family – all my cousins, uncles, great uncles – they were all there,” Marcus said. “There were 20 or 30 people watching me and they all had my Wolfe Pack Racing t-shirt on.”
LowKey Racing in Hanover took an interest in Marcus last year and asked him to be on their team.
Because go-kart racing is an expensive sport, they receive other kinds of support as well. Marcus’ cousin, Joey Pyles, donated a race trailer, for example.
Race entry fees start at $100 for local races and can run up to $1,500 for national races, so the family also has sponsors, including a local franchisee of Snap-On Tools, Simply Home in Fredericksburg and Platinum Auto Body in Sterling.
A student at Marsteller Middle School, Marcus is active in other sports as well, such as motocross, mountain biking and skateboarding.
His mother said the family is active. “We all love to be outside camping or just hanging out in the driveway, watching the kids ride their bikes.”
Marcus’ ultimate goal is to make it to NASCAR and race for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s team, 23XI. “I’ve always dreamed of being a professional NASCAR driver.”
This article originally appeared in the Haymarket/Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
