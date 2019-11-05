Democrat Phyllis Randall was re-elected chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night, and Democrats appear to have won a majority of the seats on the nine-member board.
With 97 of the county's 99 precincts reporting, Randall had 56 percent of the vote, compared with 40 percent for Republican John Whitbeck and 4 percent for independent Robert Ohneiser.
Randall won her first term as board chair in a four-way race in 2015 with about 34 percent of the vote.
Whitbeck outraised Randall during the election cycle, with more than $950,000 through Oct. 24, while Randall had raised about $616,000. Ohneiser did not report any fund-raising.
Results are not official until certified by the State Board of Elections.
Republicans came into the election with a 6-3 edge on the board overall, but Democrats picked up three seats, so will have a 6-3 edge themselves if the results hold.
In the individual supervisor races, Democrat Juli Briskman unseated Algonkian supervisor Suzanne Volpe, a Republican. With all but one precinct reporting, Briskman had 54 percent of the vote to Volpe's 46%. Briskman came into the spotlight in 2018 after flipping her middle finger at President Trump’s motorcade when Trump was en route to his golf course near her home in Sterling.
Democrats also picked up seats in the Ashburn District, where Mike Turner easily defeated Republican Mick Staton, 60% to 40%, and in the Broad Run District, where Sylvia Glass defeated James Bonfils, 59% to 41%. In both cases, only absentee ballots remained to be counted.
In other district races:
- Blue Ridge: Incumbent Tony Buffington Jr., a Republican, defeated Democrat Tia Walbridge, 54% to 46%, with two precincts still to report.
- Catoctin: Republican Caleb Kershner won a three-way race to succeed Geary Higgins, the Republican candidate for the 13th District Senate seat. With all but one precinct reporting, Kershner had 47% of the vote to 36% for Democrat James Forest Hayes and 18% for independent Sam Kroiz.
- Dulles: Republican incumbent Matt Letourneau held on to his seat against Democrat Sreedhar Nagireddi, 62% to 38% with one precinct to report.
- Sterling: Democratic incumbent Koran Saines was re-elected, turning back a challenge from Republican W. Damien P. Katsirubas, 66% to 34%.
- Leesburg: Democrat Kristen Umstattd was unopposed for re-election.
In other Loudoun races, three Republican constitutional officers appear to have successfully defended their seats against Democratic challengers, with 97 of the 99 precincts reporting:
- Commissioner of the Revenue: Republican Bob Wertz Jr. defeated Democrat Sridhar Amudhanar, 56% to 44%
- Sheriff: Republican Michael Chapman was re-elected over Democrat Justin Hannah, 55% to 45%
- Treasurer: Republican H. Roger Zurn Jr. held off Democrat Kannan Srinivasan, 58% to 42%
An extremely close finish was shaping up in the race for Loudoun commonwealth’s attorney. With 97 of the 99 precincts counted, Democrat Buta Biberaj held a 2,000-vote lead over Republican Nicole Wittman. The winner will replace Jim Plowman, who was named a circuit court judge earlier this year.
