An Alexandria rape suspect released from jail in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic later shot and killed his accuser, according to police.
Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi is now in custody in the July 29 shooting death of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on S. Greenmount Drive, Alexandria police said in a news release. Police were called to the street for shots fired early that morning, and found the victim dead.
On Wednesday, Alexandria police officers with the FBI's regional Violent Crimes Task Force saw Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended shortly thereafter when Bouaichi's vehicle crashed in Prince George's County. Officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in critical condition.
Bouaichi had been jailed since last October on rape charges in a case involving Dominguez Gonzalez, the Washington Post reports.
His attorneys argued in April that Bouaichi should be released while awaiting trial due to the risk of coronavirus spreading in jail. A judge ruled he be released on $25,000 bond.
