Rappahannock County Public Schools on Monday announced that the schools will switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the week while officials work to create a new system to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the virus has created a flurry of cases within the schools since the academic year began.
All students, who have not otherwise been advised to quarantine, will be able to begin in-person instruction again on Aug. 30, a news release from the schools said. Officials said a high number of flu cases reported in the schools was also taken into account when deciding the closure.
In a statement, the schools acknowledged the tumult of the past two weeks since summer break came to a close and students returned to school largely unmasked before Virginia Gov. Ralph Northan, a Democrat, mandated facial coverings in K-12 schools. COVID-19 case numbers in the school system have already eclipsed last year.
“We need to do more to create a new system where disjointed scheduling, late notices, and large numbers of students and staff being quarantined does not happen regularly,” the news release said. “This has created a very tumultuous start for all. We share in your frustration in navigating what is truly a new, different landscape than what we handled so well last year.”
While the school buildings are closed, the entire week’s worth of breakfast and lunch for students will be available for pick up at a drive-thru at both the elementary and high schools. RCES families can pick up in the student pick up lane area in the back of the school and RCHS families can pick up at the student drop off area at the back of the building.
Download PDF RCPS letter to parents, Aug. 23, 2021
When students return next week, students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask for in-person learning. Those who are exempt must provide medical documentation for an alternative accommodation, or wear a mask for at least the next 30 days. After 30 days, case rates will be re-examined to see if the exemptions for in-person learning can be resumed.
Exempted students who are not able to provide documentation are approved to continue a distance learning schedule until case rates are consistently under the threshold.
The schools will also roll out a COVID-19 dashboard to update case numbers in lieu of what have been near-daily email updates. Seating in classrooms will be reconfigured at both the elementary school and high school to optimize distance and limit exposure, and the contact tracing team will be expanded.
Additionally, elementary school scheduling will be revamped to return to our model of limited switching between classes, sanitation will be revamped and the Valley Health Telehealth Wellness Center will be fully operational.
Once those changes are in place, the schools will no longer shutter based on single cases of the virus.
“It is a difficult message for children to grasp when they’ve had such a wonderful summer of normalcy, and even harder to convey when the rest of the state and regular programs continue without regulation as normal, but as educators, we will do our best to establish a consistent structure of teaching and learning that prioritizes the health and safety of all our students and staff,” the news release said.
The Rappahannock COVID-19 picture: As of Monday morning, cases in the county increased by 9 since Friday, rising to 406 since the start of pandemic in March 2020.
