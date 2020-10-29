Students aren’t the only ones going to class remotely anymore. According to a Rappahannock parent who wished to remain anonymous, three Rappahannock County Elementary School teachers have been asked to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 — and some of them are connecting to their in-person classrooms via Zoom.
Last week Rappahannock County Public School Superintendent Shannon Grimsley sent a letter home to parents notifying them that an elementary school administrator had tested positive for the coronavirus. In the notice dated Oct. 19, Grimsley assured parents that “due to the procedures and physical distancing protocols implemented by RCPS, it has been determined after thoroughly investigating locally that there were no close contacts with any students and very limited contact with staff members, and therefore no known high risk of transmission of COVID-19 at the elementary school.”
The anonymous parent alleged that the RCES assistant principal was the positive case and told the Rappahannock News that in addition to the three teachers, both high school and elementary school principals were instructed to quarantine last week after coming into close contact with the infected individual. An automatic reply to an email from the Rappahannock News indicated that High School Principal Jimmy Swindler would indeed be out of the office until Oct. 30. Swindler could not be reached for comment before this article was published.
When asked to provide information about exposed RCPS staff, Grimsley said that she could not identify specific individuals.
“We’re cannot tell parents information about ongoing cases because it violates confidentiality,” Grimsley said. “What I can say is that the VDH [Virginia Department of Health] was clear from the beginning that there was no reason to believe any student had been exposed.”
“Contact tracing doesn’t follow exposure to a possible exposed person,” Grimsley explained. “It doesn’t quite work that way.”
To parents who are wondering why they have not been updated on the status of absent teachers, Grimsley said that “if there is insufficient staffing, that’s when we would initiate a notice to parents. But it is our policy that teachers who have been asked to quarantine are allowed to telework.”
All told, between the elementary and high schools at least six staff members are said to be in quarantine.
