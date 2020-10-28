Health officials are warning about potentially laced marijuana that recently sent at least four people to the hospital in Prince William County.
Several people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals after reporting they smoked what they believed was marijuana. Some required Narcan to be revived, "implying it may not be or may be marijuana laced with some other drug," Prince William County Health Director Alison Ansher said in an email.
The warning went out across Northern Virginia, with the City of Alexandria and the Widewater Volunteer Fire Department issuing warnings on social media for those who may use marijuana.
Ansher said the heath department does not have laboratory confirmation as to what caused the overdoses.
"Some of the individuals stated they had taken a few puffs of marijuana and passed out," Ansher said, adding health officials wanted to get the word out to the community and public safety officials.
(3) comments
Don’t do drugs
okay.... thts the only details? what’s the strain? ops should be more helpful smh
They need to legalize Marijuana and allow it to be sold through official vendors and have it be taxed in order to create revenue for our schools roads and jobs. This is what happens when a black market is allowed to exist.
