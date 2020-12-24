Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 34F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.