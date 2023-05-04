Vote here sign election day alexandria
A sign outside the Beatley Library in Alexandria on Election Day 2020.

 JAMES JARVIS

Election season has arrived: Early voting starts Friday for local and General Assembly primary races. 

Prince William County voters will have the option to vote in either Republican or Democratic primaries, with Democrats holding three Board of County Supervisors primaries and three General Assembly primaries in the 29th and 33rd State Senate districts, as well one in the 19th House of Delegates District. 

Republicans, meanwhile, are holding just one Board of Supervisors primary, in the chair’s race. The local GOP will hold General Assembly primaries in the 29th and 30th Senate districts, along with one for the 21st House of Delegates District. 

For this cycle, Republicans have done away with the firehouse primaries used in a number of past elections, and all primaries will be run by the state in open fashion. 

Election day for the party primaries is June 20. 

Voters do not need to be a registered member of the party to vote in that primary, but they can only vote in one.

The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is midnight on May 30. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays in May and June up until early voting concludes June 17, the second Saturday for early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available at all early voting sites. Locations and more information about early voting can be found at PWCcvotes.org/earlyvoting.

The final day to request a ballot by mail is June 9, and mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 20 and received by the Office of Elections by noon on June 23. 

Here’s a look at who will be on the primary ballot. Redistricting in the General Assembly has moved some incumbent and familiar names in local politics into new districts.

Democratic Primaries in Prince William County

Board of County Supervisors Chair

  • Ann Wheeler (incumbent)

  • Deshundra Jefferson

Neabsco District Supervisor

  • Victor Angry (incumbent)

  • Nate Murphy

Potomac District Supervisor

  • Andrea Bailey (incumbent)

  • Kimberlee Short

State Senate, 29th District

  • Elizabeth Guzman (incumbent, 31st)

  • Jeremy McPike (incumbent)

State Senate, 33rd District

  • Jennifer Carroll Foy

  • Hala Ayala 

House of Delegates, 19th District

  • Rozia Henson, Jr.

  • Makya Little

  • Natalie Shorter

Republican Primaries in Prince William County

Board of County Supervisors Chair

  • Kenneth Knarr

  • Jeanine Lawson

State Senate, 29th District

  • Nikki Baldwin

  • Maria Martin

State Senate, 30th District

  • Robert Ruffolo

  • Bill Woolf III

House of Delegates, 21st District

  • John Stirrup

  • Josh Quill

Jared Foretek covers the Manassas area and regional news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com

