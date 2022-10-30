Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday.
Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
The marathon will begin at 7:15 a.m., and organizers recommend runners arrive as early as possible before the start time to proceed through the security checkpoint, drop off bags and line up.
The MCM start line is located on Va. Route 110, halfway between the Pentagon and Arlington Memorial Drive. Porta-pottys and baggage drop are located in Runners Village, located at Army Navy Drive and South Fern Street.
Once through the screening point, runners will pass along the information tent and up the Route 110 ramp. Runners may access the Runners Village Gateway by MCM shuttles from Crystal City, or the Pentagon and Pentagon City stations.
Where to watch
Spectators can view the race at five locations along the route: On Route 110, the Lincoln Memorial, Smithsonian museums along the National Mall, the Crystal City Metro station and the Marine Corps War Memorial.
The finish line offers bleacher seating to watch the final ascent and push to the end. Plan to reunite with runners in the family link up area at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn.
Road closures
D.C.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
7th and 14th Streets from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
Wisconsin Avenue from K Street to M Street, NW
K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
7th and 14th Streets from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW
Wisconsin Avenue from K Street to M Street, NW
K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW
Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW
Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW
Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW
14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW
HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge
Key Bridge
Memorial Bridge
Arlington
At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
From 3 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
N. Lynn Street and Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street
N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard
Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110
17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street
N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.
Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.
N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.
N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive
N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive
N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110
Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard
Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard
S. Eads Street and S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.
Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel
I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North
I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes
I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1 and at Seminary Road
I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27
I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking
Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27
From approximately 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.:
19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive
Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard and from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road
Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only), from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway
N. Lorcom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway
N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge
N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
From approximately 6 a.m. until 12 p.m.:
Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street
Ramp from Southbound and Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
From approximately 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.:
N. Nash Street and Fort Myer Drive, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.
6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.
10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive
Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.
15th, 18th, and 20th Streets S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
I-395 South Exit 10A and I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.