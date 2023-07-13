Home sales across Northern Virginia continued to improve in June, according to the latest monthly report from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
Sales were down 16% compared with June 2022, a significantly better year-over-year comparison than earlier this spring, when sales were down over 32%.
“Homes continue to sell quickly, making sellers happy, and supply was up slightly compared to last month, which gave buyers a few more choices,” said NVAR board member Casey Sutherland of Rosemont Real Estate LLC. “The housing market is more rational than from the past few years, but many potential sellers remain sidelined, holding on to their better mortgage rates.”
The average days on the market for homes that sold in June was 13 days, up 8.3% compared to June 2022 and the same as in May. The average time houses sat on the market is closer to the five-year average for June (15 days).
Inventory is also trending back toward the five-year average. June had a 1.1-month supply of inventory, down 1.5% from June 2022, but similar to the five-year June average of 1.2 months of inventory. And that was up compared to May, when the supply was 0.98 months of inventory.
Home prices continued to grow from the previous year. The median sold price for a home in June was $717,999, up 4.9% from June 2022.
“Our market has traditionally had less supply and stronger demand compared to many other housing markets, largely due to our healthy job market,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. “We expect demand will remain strong, favoring sellers but with a larger dose of normal that will give buyers a little more say.”
NVAR's recent mid-year forecast update noted that a continued lack of housing inventory, pent-up buyers’ demand creating a sellers’ market, and positive economic conditions peppered with mounting risks may be in store for the Northern Virginia housing market for the remainder of 2023.
The NVAR data covers Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton.
Here are additional details from the June report compared with June 2022:
- Closed sales: 1,887
- Average sold price: $813,101, an increase of 3%.
- Active listings: 1,567, down 32.2%.
- Pending sales: 1,522, down 25.9%.
June home sales statistics for the major jurisdictions in the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
(2) comments
National Association of Realtors show that Democratic voting counties have higher home values than Republican counties. We are seeing in Northern Virginia how voting, median income, and home equity highly correlate.
Home value doesn't mean much. I have friends with million dollar homes but $800k mortgages. I could be in a $300k house with the same net worth when you factor in other assets/liabilities.
Whether an area's real estate is good for someone has as much to do with where they are in their lives. NoVA is great from an appreciation standpoint, which makes it a good place to start off if you can manage to afford it. I bought a place during the '08 crash and it's averaging 5.5% annually (it's an investment property now).
When you talk about wealth in real estate, you also have to look at equity. You'll find the states with the highest rates are actually a mixture of red and blue. Places like CA and VT, but also ID and MT. And the biggest gains in equity within the last few years have been in WY, MS, SC, and FL (per real estate data firm ATTOM). I know it's your shtick on here to make every post about how Ds are wealthy and Rs are poor, but you can give it a rest sometimes, it's ok.
