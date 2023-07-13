Home sales across Northern Virginia continued to improve in June, according to the latest monthly report from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Sales were down 16% compared with June 2022, a significantly better year-over-year comparison than earlier this spring, when sales were down over 32%.

“Homes continue to sell quickly, making sellers happy, and supply was up slightly compared to last month, which gave buyers a few more choices,” said NVAR board member Casey Sutherland of Rosemont Real Estate LLC. “The housing market is more rational than from the past few years, but many potential sellers remain sidelined, holding on to their better mortgage rates.”

The average days on the market for homes that sold in June was 13 days, up 8.3% compared to June 2022 and the same as in May. The average time houses sat on the market is closer to the five-year average for June (15 days).

Inventory is also trending back toward the five-year average. June had a 1.1-month supply of inventory, down 1.5% from June 2022, but similar to the five-year June average of 1.2 months of inventory. And that was up compared to May, when the supply was 0.98 months of inventory.

Home prices continued to grow from the previous year. The median sold price for a home in June was $717,999, up 4.9% from June 2022.

“Our market has traditionally had less supply and stronger demand compared to many other housing markets, largely due to our healthy job market,” said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. “We expect demand will remain strong, favoring sellers but with a larger dose of normal that will give buyers a little more say.”

NVAR's recent mid-year forecast update noted that a continued lack of housing inventory, pent-up buyers’ demand creating a sellers’ market, and positive economic conditions peppered with mounting risks may be in store for the Northern Virginia housing market for the remainder of 2023.

The NVAR data covers Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon and Clifton.

Here are additional details from the June report compared with June 2022:

Closed sales: 1,887

1,887 Average sold price: $813,101, an increase of 3%.

$813,101, an increase of 3%. Active listings : 1,567, down 32.2%.

: 1,567, down 32.2%. Pending sales: 1,522, down 25.9%.