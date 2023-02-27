A plate of strawberry shortcake.
Tacos, baked potatoes, spaghetti and pancakes – and of course, toast shaped like animal faces.
What do they have in common?
They’re all favorite children’s recipes that have played a part in the success of Cooking Autism Inc., a local nonprofit school-based program for autistic children.
Five years after its start, Cooking Autism has come a long way, with a focus on students with autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Down Syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Special-education teachers can apply to the nonprofit for grants twice a year. In turn they receive a life-skills and cooking program, with supplies, that they can weave into their lessons.
April and Morgan Burch, residents of Stafford’s England Run, have two children with autism and ADHD. They started Cooking Autism with the help of educators at Conway Elementary School.
“Selfishly helping my son’s classroom morphed into something more,” April Burch said, explaining that the nonprofit was born out of necessity.
Cooking Autism has grown to support 63 classrooms in Stafford and surrounding areas, plus one in Georgia and another in Maryland – for a total of about 700 children this year. The group now includes 42 educators and an eight-member regional board of directors.
The idea is that cooking helps children develop fine-motor and social skills, ask for things they need, follow instructions and try new foods while building independence, confidence and fostering friendships. The group raises money for homeschoolers and other children without access to a brick-and-mortar school program.
The nonprofit also holds cooking classes for children once a month at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op, and some restaurants are also used for classes.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, all students were suddenly out of their routines – so Cooking Autism held a fundraiser to get pandemic supplies to parents, including trampolines and kinetic sand.
The nonprofit also provides virtual classes and videos on its YouTube channel. There, students enjoy creating recipes, acquiring life skills and participating in “Nailed It” demonstrations, where they can try their best recreation of a demonstrated recipe.
Cooking Autism also helps families going through a first diagnosis through phone calls and support groups, Burch said, noting that there’s grief in realizing your child’s life may be more challenging, but a diagnosis helps put things on track.
Burch said the Rappahannock Area Autism Council, of which she is a member, is a wonderful resource for parents and advocates.
To a family with a child newly diagnosed with autism, Burch would say: “Take a moment to absorb the information. When ready, the Rappahannock area is rich with resources to support the child and family. The autism community is an amazing, supportive wonderful community. Life will get easier. It looks scary now, but there is a lot of joy. Ask for help.”
Burch recalled when her younger son, Danny, now 10, was falling behind developmentally.
His babysitter noticed a lack of crawling and babbling, picking up on the signs. After reaching out to Stafford County Public Schools and Head Start, the Burches soon learned that their son was developmentally delayed. He was eventually diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
Their older son Hunter, now 13, wasn’t diagnosed with autism and ADHD until the third grade.
The average child with autism isn’t diagnosed until age 6, Burch added, but signs can present themselves at younger ages. According to the advocacy and support group, Autism Speaks, 1 in 44 children in the United States will be diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder: one in every 27 boys and one in 116 girls.
Potential signs of autism and ADHD can be extensive but to name a few, some have sensory preferences and conditions, difficulties with food, a need for rigid consistency, lack of eye contact, quirky behavior and a hyperfocus while excelling at a particular interest.
Burch said Cooking Autism started when Danny was in a special-education preschool class in an autism program with access to an “amazing” cooking program that went beyond food. It taught motor skills, communication and more.
Danny’s development, confidence and communication improved through kindergarten. Social barriers lifted, his ability to follow directions increased and even his sensory aversions to food lessened.
Burch volunteered in her son’s first-grade classroom at Conway Elementary and overheard the teacher talking about a lack of money for that program’s cooking classes through the PTA.
The Burches pitched in, funding a few of the classes, and ultimately supported five classrooms. Later, April Burch won a car from a radio-show raffle and instead of taking the car, asked for a donation to their son’s school cooking program. But the car dealership was receiving so many calls about the cooking program that the general manager suggested the Burches start a nonprofit.
They were taken aback, but in the end, took the ball and ran with it. Cooking Autism was born.
It came down to one realization, Birch explained, thinking back: “There are so many other Dannys that could really benefit from a program like this.”
Tracy Bell is a freelancer who lives in Stafford County.
