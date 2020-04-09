Reconstruction of the Annapolis Way intersection was scheduled to begin this week, with some daytime lane closures possible.
Prince William County police will control traffic at the intersection during the work and traffic may be directed to make a U-turn at Furnace Road, Prince William County's Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin said in an email update.
The next milestone is the traffic switch between the Marumsco bridge and Occoquan Road. The existing northbound lanes will be shifted onto the new pavement to allow construction of the new median and new northbound lanes. This should be accomplished by the end of April.
The big switch which will be the substantial completion of the project, when all traffic between Annapolis Way and Mary's Way will be moved to the final configuration, is scheduled towards the end of summer.
The switch will be followed by the completion of lighting, landscaping, final surface paving, final striping and all other miscellaneous items.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed towards the end of November this year.
