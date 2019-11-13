Wednesday was so cold, it set a record.
A record cold high temperature of 37 degrees was set at Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service reports. The old record, of 38 degrees was set in 1996. Weather records at Dulles date back to 1960.
A cold front that blew in Tuesday brought with it not only winter temperatures, but the first now of the season in some areas.
Thursday should feel warmer, with a high temperature of 46 and even better Friday, when temperatures are expected to reach the lows 50s.
