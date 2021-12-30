As COVID-19 cases surged across Virginia and the D.C. area Thursday, closures, cancellations and schedule changes started pouring in.
Virginia hit another daily high with 13,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, overtaking the previous high set Wednesday with 12,100 cases. The state's test-to-positivity rate on Thursday was just over 19 percent, with health districts in Northern Virginia reporting a combined positivity rate of just over 17 percent.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday issued a plea for those who have mild COVID cases to avoid seeking treatment at hospital emergency rooms.
"As the omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, Virginia public health officials and hospital leaders are urging individuals with asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases, or other non-serious illnesses, to avoid unnecessary trips to already burdened hospital emergency departments, and to get vaccinated if they have not already done so," the VDH said in a statement.
People with severe COVID-19 symptoms such as significant difficulty breathing, intense chest pain, severe weakness, or an elevated temperature that persists for days unabated are among those who should consider seeking emergency medical care for their condition, health officials said. Those with mild to moderate symptoms should consult an outpatient primary care provider.
"Unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments place great strain on hospitals and the frontline healthcare workers who continue to bravely battle the pandemic," the statement said.
Public schools reopen Monday
The omicron surge comes as area students head back to school next week, with some districts encouraging tests and limiting extracurriculars as a precaution.
In Arlington, schools will open to students as planned Monday, but all in-person athletics and extracurricular activities have been paused through Jan. 14.
In Fairfax County, school officials are encouraging students to get tested ahead of returning to school, though tests have been hard to come by and public testing events rapidly reach capacity. Fairfax schools are part of the state health department's pilot "test-to-stay" program, in which students deemed close contacts of other students who have tested positive can continue in-person classes if they continue to test negative.
Loudoun County school officials on Thursday issued a statement saying there are no plans to extend winter break and school will resume on Monday, with the same mitigation protocols in place.
Prince William County school officials have not yet made any announcements about changes to returning to class next week.
In higher education, Marymount University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Howard University and American University are all starting the spring semesters virtually due to COVID, WTOP reports.
Public safety
Fairfax County fire and rescue announced Wednesday it is temporarily taking units out of service, cross staffing and requesting aid from volunteer departments due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 cases.
The Herndon Police Department on Wednesday announced it has closed its lobby and public facilities due to COVID concerns. Critical staff will still be available 24 hours a day.
Smithsonian museums
Five Smithsonian museums -- the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art closed this week with plans to reopen Monday.
The closures will allow the reallocation of staff and keep all other museums open for the remainder of the week, the Smithsonian said in a press release.
Events
Alexandria's First Night celebrations for New Year's Eve have been canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID, organizers say. Fireworks over the Potomac River are still on schedule for midnight New Year's Eve and will last about 10 minutes. Visitors are encouraged to spread out along multiple vantage points along the waterfront from Canal Center Plaza to Jones Point Park.
The Kennedy Center in Washington will delay the start of performances of “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” by nearly two weeks because of COVID-19 cases within the company, NBC Washington reports.
“Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company,” a Kennedy Center spokesman said in a statement Wednesday.
The musical was set to open Wednesday, Dec. 15; it now will open on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Ticket-holders will be contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.