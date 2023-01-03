High temperatures at Dulles broke a record Tuesday. A year ago, Northern Virginia got a snowstorm that shut down I-95 for 36 hours and knocked out power to thousands.
The previous Dulles record was 68 degrees last set in 2000, the National Weather Service said. The records at Reagan National and Baltimore-Washington International airports were tied with high temperatures of 68.
We'll see a few more days of mild, albeit wet, weather before a cold front approaches later in the week, bringing possible rain and even some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The weather service says high temperatures will be in the mid-40s to lower 50s by the weekend, which are normal temperatures for this time of year.
