The D.C. region saw record high temperatures Sunday, with BWI airport beating a record set back in 1935.
Record highs were set at Washington Dulles International Airport early in the afternoon with 75 degrees, and tied at Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Authority in Martinsburg, also 75 degrees.
By 4 p.m., records were broken or tied at several regional airports.
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport hit 78 degrees, beating the old record of 76 in 1935, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said.
Washington Dulles International Airport reached 78 degrees, topping the old record of 70 in 2004 and Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Authority hit 75 degrees, tying the old record of 75 in 1946.
Monday's temperatures are expected to be even warmer, with highs near 81 degrees and rain showers throughout the day.
