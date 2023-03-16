Prince William County is exploring an automated traffic enforcement pilot program aimed at curbing high-speed crashes and reducing pedestrian deaths, but some supervisors are saying it isn’t worth the trade-off.
The county’s Department of Transportation is proposing a one-year pilot program that would deploy speed cameras at eight school zones and one roaming construction zone as well as red-light cameras at eight signalized intersections.
Following an initial 30-day grace period some time around July, the cameras would start automatically ticketing drivers for speeding in a school or construction zone by 10 mph or more while the zone lights are activated or for committing a red-light infraction.
Fines would be capped at a flat rate of $100 for school or construction zone speeding and $50 for red-light infractions.
“The biggest benefit of all is safety. We’re trying to reduce pedestrian fatalities. We’re trying to reduce pedestrian accidents. We’re trying to reduce speeding around the county,” county Director of Transportation Rick Canizales told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday.
“What we’re trying to do here is change driver behavior, and we’re not only doing it at that initial location where that enforcement is put up, but … once they see that camera, it triggers that there might be cameras down the road. … It kind of drives … behavior to slow down and actually stop at red lights.”
Alarming statistics
On Tuesday afternoon, Canizales presented findings from its three-month study about school and construction zone speeding, as well as traffic light adherence. At 16 school zones during arrival and dismissal periods for five days, 22% of the 211,776 vehicles that were observed were going 10 mph or more over the limit.
At three construction zones studied for five workdays, 4% of the 409,205 vehicles were observed at 10 mph or more over the limit.
And at eight intersections over 24 hours, 6,522 violations were observed, the majority being illegal right turns on red in which the driver did not come to a full stop, which is dangerous for pedestrians entering crosswalks with the right-of-way.
Studies show that automated traffic enforcement does have some impact on driver behavior and can reduce deadly crashes, which have surged in Prince William and around the country in recent years. In the past two calendar years, the county has seen a combined 62 traffic fatalities, compared with 32 total in 2019 and 2020. Pedestrian fatalities have also increased in the past two years, with 18 pedestrian deaths in the county in 2021 and 2022, compared to nine in the two years prior.
In Prince William, the pilot would take about $850,000 to set up, but Canizales said he expects it to ultimately pay for itself. The county’s program would be similar to one in Manassas, where police have been using automated enforcement since 2020. But while Manassas’ system will ticket drivers who don’t come to a complete stop at a red light before turning right, Prince William’s will allow drivers to pass through without a ticket if they slow to about 3 mph.
Disagreement among supervisors
Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, who has long called for solutions to problem speeding in his district, said he was eager to start the pilot.
“I really love this, and I want to get these cameras in as soon as possible,” he said, adding that he wished the school zone cameras could ticket drivers for going 5 mph or more over the limit.
Virginia code has strict limitations on the use of automated traffic enforcement. Speed cameras can be placed only in school and construction zones and can issue tickets only for speeding by 10 mph or more over the limit. Also, localities can install only one red-light camera for every 10,000 residents.
Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin said she supports the use of speed cameras but has concerns about the red-light cameras. Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega, meanwhile, said the whole idea gave her “heartburn.”
Vega said the pilot wouldn’t address the issue in all of the county’s problem areas and called into question the accuracy of the cameras based on things she said she had heard. She also said being pulled over by a cop would serve as more of a deterrent.
“I don’t think this is the answer,” Vega added.
Prince William County Police Department Lt. Shawn Peak said the cameras were tested daily and didn’t capture any information except for the license plate and the infraction – data that is scrubbed from the system after a period of time, he said.
“Officer resources are not as plentiful to be out there … in all the school zones we have,” Peak said. “We hope that this program influences people to change their behavior throughout the county. … We can’t have an officer at every school zone and we can’t have an officer at every intersection.”
A public hearing on the pilot program is planned for the April 11 Board of Supervisors meeting. After the public hearing, the board could vote to move forward.
