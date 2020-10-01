A redesigned proposal for the Mill at Occoquan development was presented to town residents last week as the plan moves toward the town’s planning commission for recommendation.

In a public meeting Sept. 26, Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments presented a new, smaller project for consideration after the original designs incurred public backlash last year.

The updated proposal along the waterfront on Occoquan’s Mill Street features a five-story building of condominiums with ground-floor retail space. While the previous design included 88 condos, Kevin Sills, president of the Manassas-based developer, said the proposal has been scaled back to about 70 units.

The condos would be built atop 3,000 square feet of retail space (down from 6,600 square feet in the initial design), with a restaurant on top of the building and a publicly accessible boardwalk at the rear. It would still be the biggest building in the town.

The new design also includes a number of architectural changes, including more varied building materials and setbacks. The building would include 170 parking spaces for condominium residents and another 57 paid spaces for the public.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do … it’s not some big huge box anymore, like it was before,” Sills said at the meeting. “Obviously, we know where we started; now I think we’ve gotten to a nice place and I think we’re pretty happy with our results at this time.”

The project is still a number of steps from final approval or construction, though Sills said that if the process goes smoothly Mid-Atlantic would like to begin construction in the spring and that construction would take up to 16 months. Before that happens, the proposal will go before the town’s planning commission, which can recommend it for approval to the town council.

In order to exceed the town’s 35-foot height limit, the developer will also need a special-use permit from the council. At its high point, the building reaches 74 feet. Sills pointed out that the Gaslight Landing building, which was approved in 2016, exceeds the limit, standing at 46 feet.

Mid-Atlantic Real Estate bought the six lots between 401 and 411 Mill Street in 2017 for $2.4 million, according to the county’s records.

At the meeting in September 2019, a number of residents raised concerns over parking, added vehicular traffic and the building’s box-like style. Lance Houghton, the owner of the historic Rockledge Mansion, which sits across from the project site, said the previous design looked as though it was created by engineers rather than architects. At the meeting last week, some residents still voiced objections over Zoom and in person to the prospect of additional traffic and the height of the building.

One resident, though, said she was happy to see the variation that had been added to the design.

“What you have done here with the variation, the height differences, the setbacks -- anything that’s going to nuance it, it’s going to, in my opinion, add to Occoquan’s streetscape. So I’m very grateful for that,” she said.

Councilperson and Planning Commission Chair Eliot Perkins, who spoke at the public meeting, did not say when it was expected to get another public hearing and vote from the commission, whose next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.