A constitutional amendment that would change the way Virginia draws electoral maps for state and federal offices appeared headed for passage Tuesday.

Amendment 1 would create a bipartisan commission of citizens and lawmakers to draw the maps that set district boundaries and is designed to end the practice known as gerrymandering.

With over half of the vote reported statewide, the amendment was supported by 66% to 34%.

Republicans generally supported the amendment, but Democrats were split. Proponents said the amendment would help to remove politicians from the process of creating their own districts, but opponents noted that half of the commission members would still be legislators and the remainder would be recommended by legislators.

With Tuesday's approval, the commission would begin drawing lines once data is available from the 2020 Census. Redistricting is designed to be in place for next year's House of Delegates elections.

Previously, redistricting plans were passed by the General Assembly as legislation and subject to the governor's veto power. The last time the legislature adopted state legislative districts was in 2011, which followed the 2010 U.S. Census. At that time Republicans controlled the House of Delegates and Democrats the state Senate. The last time the legislature adopted congressional districts was in 2012, when Republicans controlled the state House, state Senate, and governor's office. Democrats now control all three.

Under the amendment, leaders of the legislature's two-largest political parties would select members to serve on the commission. Using the membership in 2020 as an example, the commission's legislative members would include two Senate Democrats, two Senate Republicans, two House Democrats, and two House Republicans. The commission's eight citizen members would be recommended by legislative leaders and selected by a committee of five retired circuit court judges. Commissioners would select one of the eight citizens to serve as chairperson of the redistricting commission.

A super-majority of commission members would be required to adopt any plan, and the General Assembly would provide only an up or down vote; it could not amend the plan. If commissioners cannot agree on a plan or the General Assembly rejects two plans, redistricting would be done by the Virginia Supreme Court.