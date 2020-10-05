Regal Cinemas is temporarily closing all 543 of its movie theaters, including 15 in the D.C. area, starting Thursday, the Washington Business Journal reports.
Virginia movie theaters were closed from March through August due to the COVID-19 pandemic but movie-goers have been slow to come back since reopening. In addition, theaters in major markets like New York and Los Angeles remain closed, with “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films,” Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld Group PLC said in a statement.
The latest big-screen delay of the new James Bond film seems to have been the last straw for Cineworld.
"Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen," CEO Mooky Greidingersaid in a statement.
Cineworld said in September it suffered $1.6 billion in losses over the first six months of 2020, the Washington Business Journal reported.
Regal Cinemas locations in Northern Virginia include Springfield and Dulles town centers, Bull Run Plaza in Manassas, Virginia Gateway in Gainesville, Regal Plaza in Sterling, Brambleton Town Center in Ashburn, Fairfax Town Center in Fairfax, Kingstowne in Alexandria and Central Park in Fredericksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.