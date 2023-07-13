Virginia’s "newest downtown" is getting its much sought-after parking garage.

Officials broke ground Thursday on Manassas Park’s Virginia Railway Express station parking garage, a 540-space structure adjacent to the train stop that will serve commuters as well as business patrons in the city’s growing downtown. It’s expected to open in 2025.

The fanfare Thursday morning – a full groundbreaking ceremony with speakers from across the region's transportation body – was beyond what one might expect for a parking garage, but city officials say the new lot will be a linchpin for its downtown development, what’s being dubbed Park Central.

With the new city hall and library building complete, and as the 300 new Stanley Martin townhomes go up nearby, developer Norton Scott is waiting for work on the garage to gain steam before building its eight-screen movie theater next door to serve as an entertainment anchor for the area. Once the theater is completed, coffeeshop Jirani’s and Mexican restaurant La Finca are expected to open their new locations in the city hall building.

“That’s how you get the right parking numbers for the theater and all the restaurants, is through the garage,” City Manager Laszlo Palko told InsideNoVa. “The theater is the most important part from an anchor standpoint, but they need each other. The theater needs the garage to be able to make it here.”

The 540 spots in the garage will be complemented by another roughly 200 spots on surface lots nearby, doubling in use for both rail commuters and nearby business patrons, satisfying a need that Palko said hobbled earlier retail and restaurant hopes for prior iterations of the city center plan.

But while much of the attention Thursday morning was on what the garage would do for the downtown development, transportation officials are also hoping it will achieve its stated goal: adding parking capacity for rail commuters when more ridership returns.

The garage and attached pedestrian bridge over the train tracks will cost over $34.6 million, with funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, the city, I-66 Outside the Beltway concessionaire payments, the I-66 Commuter Choice program from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation.

VRE ridership has continued to bounce back from its losses during the pandemic, but still remains well below pre-COVID levels. Average daily ridership has remained steady at over 6,000 throughout the year, a significant year-over-year jump but still only about one-third of the system’s 2019 ridership.

“The folks that commute on VRE, they love VRE. It’s consistent, it’s clean, it’s convenient, it’s a great option to help meet your transportation needs,” DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said Thursday morning. “And here in Manassas Park, … the parking expansion is a big step forward into the future. It will help us increase ridership and add to the many reasons why people do love the VRE.”

Transportation officials around the region are hopeful that trains will keep filling up as more workers return to offices and that ridership will really take off as evening, weekend and bi-directional service begins as part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia project.

Manassas Park leaders, meanwhile, hope that the increased service will make their city more attractive to live and play in, and that the new garage will fix a pre-COVID problem, when cars would park along side streets and pathways when the lot would fill up.

“We are now at the beginning of what we hope will be more transportation options for folks to choose from. At some future date, the downtown will become 100% transit-oriented, when the VRE service is bi-directional and when increased bus service adds to the connectivity across more communities,” Mayor Jeanette Rishell said.