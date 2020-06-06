Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay was surprised that Northern Virginia isn’t moving into Phase Two of business reopenings with the rest of the state this weekend, he said during a virtual town hall held by InsideNoVa earlier this week.

But he noted during the event Wednesday that the region is a long way from the end of the coronavirus pandemic and praised Gov. Ralph Northam for relying on the region’s health metrics when considering whether to ease restrictions.

“It was a good step for the governor to look at the health metrics,” McKay said. “When Phase One started elsewhere, we met none of the metrics. I am surprised we aren’t going into Phase Two with the rest of the state, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone that we are a long way from the end of the pandemic. It all relies on safety and social distancing. It’s not like we flip a light switch.”

McKay represents Fairfax on the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which asked Northam to delay the region’s entry into Phase One of easing restrictions designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the rest of Virginia entered Phase One on May 15, but Northern Virginia didn’t begin reopenings until May 29.

In a follow-up letter to Northam sent over Memorial Day weekend, the regional commission requested that Northern Virginia be allowed to enter Phase Two with the rest of the state. However, Northam announced Tuesday he is delaying the region’s entry into Phase Two; the rest of the state, with the exception of the city of Richmond, entered Phase Two on Friday.

Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, chairman of the regional commission, outlined the role the organization has played in coordinating the region’s response to the pandemic. The commission represents 13 local governments, including the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William and the city of Alexandria.

“As soon as the pandemic started, [the NVRC] was having twice-weekly calls, sharing best practices and working with state and federal representatives in a collaborative manner,” Tarter said. “It’s been a fruitful and productive association. What we’re doing as a region is to help keep people safe.”

Several county supervisors in Prince William and Loudoun, along with the mayor of Manassas, publicly disagreed with the commission’s request to delay the region’s entry into Phase One. However, in response to a question, Tarter said decisions by the commission are made by consensus and those who signed the letter, which included the chairs of both the Prince William and Loudoun board of supervisors, are indicating they agree with the decisions.

The leaders indicated they are still concerned about the economic impacts of the pandemic, which has resulted in over 230,000 area residents filing claims for unemployment benefits and an unemployment rate of 10%.

Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William Department of Economic Development, said the pandemic has hit the local retail and restaurant industries the hardest.

“Hardest of all is minority businesses because they seldom have SBA [Small Business Administration] assistance and difficulty getting federal benefits,” said Winn, adding that several sectors have weathered the economic storm. “On the positive side, what we’re seeing, PWC has a very strong life science and bio industry, and many of them are expanding and growing,” including data center and cloud computing areas, where Prince William has a growing footprint.

Winn said the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance has been working to share best practices for grant programs – such as shop local campaigns – and loan programs.

“We are at a point where we need to look ahead and build resilience,” she added. “How are we building consumer confidence so more consumers will come out when they know that those businesses have been trained in proper sanitizing?”

Prince William’s economic development department is accepting applications from small businesses affected by the pandemic for grants of up to $10,000.

More cash infusions are needed, said McKay, who noted that when Fairfax stepped up with a micro-loan program, it witnessed a far greater need than he anticipated. “Fairfax Rise is a grant program for $25 million, and we expect that all $25 million will go out to our small businesses – and we’ll have to add money to that.” A third of the money was set aside for minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses.

Tarter said Falls Church is also offering small-business grants and is now looking toward more reopenings.

“We allowed city staff flexibility on things like outdoor seating and tents, as well as delayed payment of meals and hotel tax. We’re trying to be as nimble as possible because it’s an extremely difficult time for our businesses,” Tarter said.

As Northern Virginia prepares for phase two of business reopening, McKay noted that Fairfax recently announced it will hire 400 contact tracers, on top of the 1,300 being hired by the Virginia Department of Health. Fairfax is the state’s hardest-hit locality, with over 12,000 positive cases and 413 deaths. Contact tracers will help identify people who may have been exposed to the virus and encourage them to quarantine.

“As the number of tests has gone up, we will have enough manpower,” McKay said, noting, “This is really important because our ability to stop the growth of cases is based on following up with everyone they had exposure with.”

Tarter said the hiring of contact tracers is part of a coordinated effort by thousands of local officials to keep communities safe. “Local governments are working very hard on your behalf, but pulling together, we’re going to get through this.”