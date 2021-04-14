On the day a U.S. House of Representatives committee passed legislation to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, a group of the Washington region's top leaders formally endorsed the effort for the first time.
During a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a regional organization consisting of political leaders from Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District, unanimously approved a resolution endorsing D.C. statehood.
"Not everybody in the region has always been supportive of D.C. statehood," said council Chair Robert C. White Jr., a member of the D.C. City Council. "To see this effort pushed by my colleagues from Maryland and Virginia … This is a big effort that requires allies. What this shows is that we have incredible allies across the region."
Efforts to make D.C. the 51st state have long been supported by Democrats, who make up the bulk of local government leaders across the Washington region. But U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat whose 11th District includes a large portion of Northern Virginia, said before the council's vote that it shouldn't be a political issue.
“You can’t make assumptions and decisions on statehood status based on how people might vote today,” said Connolly, who at the same time as he spoke to the group said he was also participating virtually in the meeting of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that approved the bill.
Connolly said that in 1959, when Alaska and Hawaii were admitted as states, that was a compromise because the assumption was Alaska would vote Democratic and Hawaii would be Republican. Today, he noted, the reverse is true.
"And by the way," Connolly added, "who cares? It’s immoral and irrelevant."
Many of the Council of Governments members wore "51st state" caps with an outline of the district's map on them as they voted for the resolution.
"This is so important for so many reasons," said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall. "We have to remember that people in D.C., not only do they pay taxes but they fight in wars, they’re first-responders, they're teachers, and the idea that we don’t treat them like we treat every other American is appalling. It is an equity issue; it is a race issue."
Other council members from Northern Virginia who voted for the resolution included Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey, Fairfax City Mayor David Meyer, Falls Church City Council member David Snyder, Loudoun Supervisor Juli Briskman, Manassas City Council member Mark Wolfe, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, Prince William Supervisor Andrea Bailey and state Sen. George Barker of Fairfax.
The resolution will be forwarded to the region's congressional representatives, and Council of Governments staff members said they have prepared public relations and marketing materials that individual council members can use as they see fit.
The bill passed by the House committee Wednesday will probably be approved by the full House of Representatives -- as similar legislation was adopted by the House last year -- but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
