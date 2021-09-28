State and regional transportation leaders are talking up both infrastructure spending bills being pushed by President Joe Biden while cautioning that it’s too early to assess the pandemic’s long-term impacts on travel and commuting in the area.
At the annual State of Transportation meeting held by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 23, heads of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, as well as Virginia’s deputy secretary of transportation, all agreed that the combination of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal could be transformational for the region and Virginia as a whole.
And with gridlock already returning to many Northern Virginia roads despite still-depressed rail ridership, the speakers said it is not the time to stop investing in the region’s transportation infrastructure.
“It’s entirely too early to draw long-term conclusions about what the impact will be on transportation,” said Nicholas Donohue, the state’s deputy secretary of transportation. “Will tomorrow be different than today? Absolutely. Was it going to be different with or without this pandemic? Absolutely.”
He noted that the Northern Virginia region is going to grow by 20% to 25% over the next 20 years. “And so … did you enjoy I-95 in 2019? We are still going to need these projects in the future even if 20% or 25% are workers are teleworking.”
Highways and transit systems are seeing slightly different travel patterns. Donohue pointed out that while the afternoon rush hour on the roads is similar to how it was before COVID, the morning rush has been less intense during the traditional 7 to 9 a.m. hours but has lasted longer.
Geographically there have been important differences regarding which corridors have seen commuter traffic return. The Interstate 95/395 corridor, as well as its tolled express lanes, have seen far more commuter traffic than Interstate 66, which affects programs that divert toll revenues to public transit improvements.
In most places though, road travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, and truck traffic has actually increased over 2019. Metro and Virginia Railway Express ridership is still well below pre-pandemic levels, but local bus ridership has been more resilient and is also nearing 2019 levels.
“[The local bus] is something that stayed steady and really demonstrated the importance. There are a lot of people who do not have a choice to telework and they’ve really been relying on it,” said Kate Mattice, executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
If passed, the infrastructure bills would deepen the pots of money available for various grant programs that support transit and road projects, and they would also commit money to the electrification of bus fleets.
Monica Backmon, director of the regional transportation authority, said that the supplemental money for transit projects with the goal of reducing congestion and curbing vehicle emissions would help the authority get more important projects off the ground.
In the authority’s current six-year funding plan, more than four times as much money was requested by localities than was available. She pointed to projects like the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit, which the authority has committed $250 million to and will create a rapid transit line extending beyond Metro’s reach along Route 1 in Fairfax County, as among those that would benefit. The state is also in the early stages of exploring an extension of the line into Prince William County, something federal money could help support down the road.
“We need this money from the federal government to help supplement what the authority’s doing, what the commonwealth’s doing, because these are large projects that don’t only affect Northern Virginia. They impact the commonwealth, they impact Maryland, they impact D.C.,” Backmon said.
With regards to regional cooperation, Donohue said that Virginia remains fully committed to replacing the American Legion Bridge to improve the connection between Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Md.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen I-395 in Maryland and replace the bridge with Virginia was almost killed over local opposition and pollution concerns by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board earlier this year, but has since been resurrected. Donohue said the southern side of the Potomac is ready when Maryland is.
“What [studies] showed us was the obvious: The American Legion Bridge carries the most volume, it has probably the worst user experience and is expected to have the most growth over the future,” Donohue said. “We’re doing everything we can do on this side of the river and we’re going to do everything we can do working with Maryland and Washington Council of Governments to make sure that that project moves forward.”
