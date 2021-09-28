Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.