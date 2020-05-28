Initial claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents fell to the lowest level last week since pandemic-related business shutdowns began, amid signs that increasing numbers of employees are returning to work.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 10,515 first-time claims were received during the week ending May 23 from Northern Virginia, bringing the total number of initial claims from the region to 222,738 in the 10 weeks since mid-March. The previous low during that period was 11,129 claims filed the week ending March 21. The number of new claims was down about 14% from the previous week.
In addition, the number of continued claims -- reflecting workers who are still unemployed -- increased by only 1,000, and the numbers indicate that over 97,000 first-time claimants from the region have now returned to work or are being paid by their employers. That was up from 85,000 the preceding week, and reflects 46% of total claimants.
Unemployment claims by locality
|LOCALITY
|Week ending May 23
|Total Since 3/15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|4,392
|95,612
|48,087
|Prince William
|2,268
|44,712
|24,018
|Loudoun
|1,456
|32,415
|17,465
|Alexandria
|694
|12,973
|6,320
|Arlington
|583
|12,561
|5,862
|Stafford
|502
|10,776
|5,650
|Fauquier
|162
|4,595
|2466
|Manassas
|203
|4,262
|2,489
|Culpeper
|167
|3,648
|1979
|Falls Church
|53
|971
|460
|Fairfax City
|30
|167
|69
|Manassas Park
|5
|46
|35
|TOTALS
|10,515
|222,738
|114,900
The numbers were similar statewide, with 39,242 initial claims filed last week, also the lowest since the pandemic began and down about 12 precent from the prior week. Total claims since the pandemic began rose to 761,690, which is 100,000 more claims than were filed during the entirety of the recession from December 2007 through June 2009, the VEC said.
Continued weeks claimed statewide totaled 402,926, down 631 from the previous week but 384,563 higher than the 18,363 continued claims from the comparable week in 2019.
Claims from workers not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed and independent contractors accounted for 12,705 of the initial claims last week and 193,684 of the 402,926 continued claims. Those claims are paid under a provision in the federal CARES Act.
Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims last week totaled 2.12 million, a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week's revised level. The total number of claims filed since mid-March now exceeds 40 million.
