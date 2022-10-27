A 69-year-old registered sex offender from Herndon was arrested Wednesday for sex offenses committed against a juvenile at a park in Loudoun County.
Daniel H. Sutton was charged with felony transportation of a juvenile for the purpose of an illicit sex act and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 17 and was reported to the sheriff's office on Oct. 3.
"The juvenile victim informed detectives that he met Sutton on an online platform, and they arranged to meet in person," the release said. "Sutton drove to the juvenile’s residence, picked him up, and drove to the Algonkian Regional Park where sexual contact occurred."
On Oct. 26, Sutton was arrested at his home in Herndon. He is held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective C. Czekaj at 703-777-1021.