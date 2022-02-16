Registration is now open for the 47th Marine Corps Marathon.
The MCM, MCM50K and MCM10K will run live and in-person on Sunday, Oct. 30 as part of the 2022 MCM Weekend. The marathon is open to ages 14 and up and costs $200, while the MCM50K is $220 for ages 18 and up. MCM10K registration will open on April 6 at $65 for ages 7 and up. Register at marinemarathon.com.
Ambitious runners can once again sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge, a two-event challenge including either the Marine Corps Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double on May 22 and the MCM or the MCM50K in October.
Entries for the Marine Corps Historic Half and the Devil Dog Double are still available on marinemarathon.com. Finishers will receive an exclusive Semper Fidelis Challenge medal, in addition to the individual race medals, upon completion of the MCM or MCM50K.
MCMO will once again be offering a limited number of virtual entries for both the marathon and the ultra. Virtual entries for the MCM and MCM50K are $95 for domestic and $125 for international plus a processing fee. Virtual participants will have from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10, the Marine Corps birthday, to complete the distance. A virtual finish will not count toward Runners Club or the Semper Fidelis Challenge.
The addition of virtual entries will once again allow runners to pursue the Trifecta, a unique opportunity to participate in and complete all three MCM Weekend distances within the designated timeframe.
Both live and virtual participants will receive a long sleeve technical shirt, stunning medal and more.
