Registration is open for the 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics and is running about 30% ahead of last year, the organization said this week.

Registration began July 6 and will be open through Aug. 24 at www.nvso.us. Events begin Saturday Sept. 9, and continue until Sunday, Sept. 24.

In most events, participants compete in five- or 10-year age groups as well as by gender, said Herb Levitan, NVSO chair. “There is truly something for everyone.”

The registration fee is $20, which covers unlimited events. There are additional fees for bowling, orienteering, cycling and golf.

Adults 50 and older by Dec. 31 who live in a sponsoring jurisdiction are eligible to participate. There is no onsite registration.

Events this year include track, ERG rowing, cycling, swimming, diving, Wii bowling, 10-pin bowling, eight- and nine-ball pool, tennis, Scrabble, crossword puzzle, croquet, Mexican train dominoes, Sudoku, handball, rummikub, football and Frisbee throw, softball hit and throw, jigsaw puzzle, Mah Jongg, bocce, horseshoes, cribbage, cornhole toss, pickleball, table tennis, 5K trail race, basketball field goals and free throw, orienteering, field events, racquetball, bunco, line dancing, miniature golf and Canasta.

New this year are disc golf, synchronized diving, advanced Sudoku, and nine-hole par-3 golf. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded after each event. For more information, email nvso1982@gmail.com.

NVSO is sponsored by the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church. 2023 Gold Patrons are Retirement Unlimited Inc., Facial Plastic Surgery Center, The Jefferson, Advanced Hearing Services, Greenspring Village, Hunters Woods at Trails Edge, Elance Luxury Living, Goodwin Living, Sentara Health, Aetna and Falcons Landing.