An Alexandria man has been arrested after police say he damaged property in an attempt to gain entry into an Arlington middle school during a school lockdown.
The suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Sentayhu, had received text messages from a relative inside Thomas Jefferson School saying they were in lockdown. Sentayhu responded to the school "believing there may possibly be an act of violence occurring inside," Arlington County police said in a news release.
Sentayhu was charged with destruction of public property and turned himself into police on the evening of June 10, police said. He was subsequently released on an unsecured bond.
The school went into lockdown just after 12:20 p.m. when police were called to an assault with injuries involving a weapon inside a business in the 200 block of South Glebe Road.
"In the interest of public safety, responding officers requested Thomas Jefferson Middle School be placed on a secure status due to its proximity to the business," the release said.
Shortly after, the suspect arrived to pick up his relatives who are students at the school, police said. Upon finding the school locked, he called the 911 indicating he was armed and requested access to the school, according to the release.
At approximately 12:51 p.m., the suspect kicked the door, breaking the glass, and continued to try to force the door open. He was unsuccessful in gaining entry and left before officers arrived, the release said.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect and made telephone contact with him, learning why he tried to get into the school, the release said.
